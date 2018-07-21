A woman has been killed in a serious crash on Saturday afternoon west of the Town of Olds.

Old RCMP says they were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 27 at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a truck and travel trailer had struck a car.

A young boy was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 27 has been closed and traffic is being detoured around the scene.