Woman dead in crash west of Olds
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 5:17PM MDT
A woman has been killed in a serious crash on Saturday afternoon west of the Town of Olds.
Old RCMP says they were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 27 at about 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a truck and travel trailer had struck a car.
A young boy was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 27 has been closed and traffic is being detoured around the scene.