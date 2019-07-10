Lethbridge police are investigating the apparent assault of a 42-year-old woman who was found suffering a head injury in Galt Gardens.

Paramedics were called to the southwest corner of the park just before 4 p.m. on Monday after security personnel found the woman.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she remains.

Police said in a release “several persons of interest” have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.