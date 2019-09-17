Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are investigating after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and robbed Monday night by suspects wearing Halloween masks .

According to police, the 53-year-old woman was approached by two females wearing Halloween masks in the vicinity of 7th Street and 1st Avenue South. The suspects grabbed the woman's wheelchair and demanded cash.

The victim was struck in the head during the confrontation and an undisclosed amount of cash was pried out of her hand. The woman was not seriously injured in the robbery.

The suspects fled the area on foot and were last seen heading north on 7th Street. The exact time of the robbery has not been confirmed as the incident was not reported to police until the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The robbery suspects are both described as being approximately 175 cm (5'9") tall and both were wearing Halloween masks, black hoodies and black pants. One of the suspects is said to have a high-pitched voice.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information regarding the identities of the suspect is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.