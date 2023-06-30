Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene

Calgary police are at a scene near Foothills Medical Centre for a homicide investigation.

Calgary police say officers responded at 3:30 a.m. on Friday after a woman's body was found in the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W.

Police told CTV News they have taken one man in for questioning in the death.

"Our homicide unit is currently investigating the circumstances of the death," police said in a statement. "An autopsy will be scheduled for next week."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips