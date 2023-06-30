Woman's body found in northwest Calgary, homicide investigators on scene

Police found a body near the Foothills Medical Centre on June 30, 2023 and say the victim was murdered. Police found a body near the Foothills Medical Centre on June 30, 2023 and say the victim was murdered.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina