Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Fairview

A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.

In an emailed statement, Calgary police said they received reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Fairmount Drive and Flint Road S.E. around 2:45 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Some road closures were in place in the area as police investigated the incident, but have since been cleared.

Emergency crews on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Fairmount Drive and Flint Road S.E., on Oct. 29, 2024. (Teri Fikowski/CTV News)

Stephanie Chapman lives nearby and said she thinks people often speed along Fairmount Drive and would like to see more warning about the crosswalk.

“This crosswalk is very undersigned and hard to see, and people come roaring through here. So, it’s terrible and also kind of not too surprising, “she said.

“It’s definitely a spot when I’m walking with my daughter we’re extra careful, and even walking myself extra careful. Just driving along here people are in too much of a hurry and there’s nothing set up that promotes them to slow down and be more careful.”