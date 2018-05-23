Emergency crews responded to a home in the Abbeydale area after a woman was bitten by a dog on Wednesday morning.

Police and EMS were called to a home in the 80 block of Abergale Close N.E. at about 8:20 a.m.

EMS officials say a 32-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and she was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre for treatment.

“One person was taken to hospital, that being an adult female, transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre, she did sustain numerous, serious, soft tissue injuries, however, she was considered stable in non-life threatening condition,” said Adam Loria, Public Education Officer, Calgary EMS.

It's believed the woman was walking down a back alley in the area when the dog escaped its yard and attacked her.

The city has confirmed that bylaw officers have seized an 11-month-old pitbull in connection with the incident.

They say the owner is being cooperative with the investigation.

More details will be released as that work progresses.