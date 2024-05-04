Wranglers beat Firebirds 4-1 to take Game 1
The Calgary Wranglers claimed Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 on Friday night.
The Wranglers took advantage of the friendly confines of the Saddledome for the first game of the AHL's Pacific Division Semifinals, as goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 35 of 36 shots to help secure the win.
After a scoreless first frame, forward Adam Klapka got the Wranglers on the board, scoring four minutes into the second period.
Ryker Evans helped the Firebirds answer back later in the period.
From that point on, it was all Wranglers – with forward Mitch McLain netting the deciding goal three minutes into the third.
Sam Morton and Yan Kuznetsov each added empty net goals to bring the score to 4-1.
Game 2 for the Wranglers and Firebirds is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Saddledome.
Quebec man who threatened Trudeau, Legault online sentenced to 20 months in jail
A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault has been sentenced to 20 months in jail.
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database.
Two killed after collision with truck on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
A Chinese driver is praised for helping reduce casualties in a highway collapse that killed 48
A Chinese truck driver was praised in local media Saturday for parking his vehicle across a highway and preventing more cars from tumbling down a slope after a section of the road in the country's mountainous south collapsed and killed at least 48 people.
Canadian doctor concerned new weight-loss drug Wegovy may be used inappropriately
As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Premier Legault reiterates that McGill pro-Palestinian camp must be dismantled
Quebec Premier François Legault reiterated that the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University must be dismantled while police remain 'on the lookout for new developments.'
Houston braces for flooding to worsen in wake of storms
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing hundreds of people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water.
-
Oilers to face Canucks in second round of NHL playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the National Hockey League post-season after Vancouver advanced with a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2.
-
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
-
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
-
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
-
Suter scores late goal, clinches series for Canucks
Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6.
-
-
-
-
Deflated for now, Saskatoon's Golf Dome is about to get a makeover
A lesser known fixture of Saskatoon's skyline is coming down for repairs and renovations.
-
Saskatoon police investigating city’s 9th homicide
The Major Crime Section of the Saskatoon Police Service has taken over the investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man, marking the city’s 9th homicide in 2024.
-
Company fined $260,000 for workplace injury in Saskatoon
Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. was fined a hefty $260,000 for a workplace safety violation leading to a serious worker injury.
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
-
Sask. Party raises $3.6M, leads in donations ahead of looming election call
Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year's election.
-
Regina's North Central Family Centre launches Hopes and Dreams campaign
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
-
-
Video shows suspect setting Toronto-area barbershop on fire
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
-
Police investigate more than a dozen complaints of damaged vehicles on residential street in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating after receiving more than a dozen complaints about damage to vehicles on a residential street in Malton early Saturday morning.
-
Despite shift to EVs, number of gas-powered cars on Quebec roads hits record high
The province has been pushing drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) but it appears Quebecers aren't buying in. The latest numbers from the SAAQ show that the number of gas-powered vehicles hit a record high in 2023.
-
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
-
Explosion at train station leads to discovery of stolen car on Montreal's South Shore: police
Police are investigating after a BMW exploded in the St-Lambert Exo train station parking lot on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Police launch Mandatory Alcohol Screening program in Halifax area
An initiative called the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) program is designed to cut down on the number of drunk drivers on the road in the Halifax area.
-
Officers seize 28kg of elvers at N.S. holding facility
Fishery officers seized nearly 30 kilograms of elvers at a Yarmouth County, N.S., holding facility on Wednesday, arresting three people in the process.
-
Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League kicks off new season
The Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League kicked off its sixth season at the Gorsebrook court in Halifax on Saturday.
-
2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.
-
Manitoba man sentenced to house arrest for keeping fishing tournament funds meant for Children's Hospital Foundation
A Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to keeping the funds raised from an ice-fishing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has been handed a sentence of 18 months house arrest.
-
'I never thought it would be anything this size': City committee approves oversized garage without permit
A city committee has given the green light to an oversized garage, where no permit was pulled.
-
Firefighters battle second Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services says crews battled a fire that broke out in a bedroom in the same highrise that displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
-
‘We made them safer and more fun’: Here’s what’s new about e-scooters
Electric scooters (e-scooters) have been gaining popularity in the capital and this season comes with some changes and updates.
-
The pros and cons of discussing mental health issues in the workplace
A group of lawyers has written what they call a groundbreaking book about how mental health is perceived in the legal profession.
-
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
-
80-year-old Ont. man to face jury in historical sexual assault case involving children
A trial date has been set for an Ontario senior facing allegations of historical sexual offences involving children.
-
Hunreds take part in the annual Charlee's run fundraiser
The annual Charlee's run fundraiser returned to Orillia on Saturday.
-
Man in custody after alleged intimate partner violence
A Barrie man is facing multiple charges related to incidents of intimate partner violence that originated in the Township of Essa.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Missing 17-year-old found
There was a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday evening as officers searched for a missing 17-year-old.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Soon to expire municipal funding would close 120-bed homeless shelter and return people to tents
Municipal funding is running out for a temporary shelter program that serves homeless Londoners.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights fall to Saginaw in Game 5
Sam O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists as the visiting London Knights defeated the Saginaw Spirit 7-3 on Wednesday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven OHL Western Conference final series.
-
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Grade 6 student saves choking classmate
A lesson learned at school saved a life Thursday.
-
Windsorites in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend
A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected across Windsor-Essex.