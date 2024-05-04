Wranglers beat Firebirds 4-1 to take Game 1

The Calgary Wranglers claimed Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-1 on Friday night.

The Wranglers took advantage of the friendly confines of the Saddledome for the first game of the AHL's Pacific Division Semifinals, as goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 35 of 36 shots to help secure the win.

After a scoreless first frame, forward Adam Klapka got the Wranglers on the board, scoring four minutes into the second period.

Ryker Evans helped the Firebirds answer back later in the period.

From that point on, it was all Wranglers – with forward Mitch McLain netting the deciding goal three minutes into the third.

Sam Morton and Yan Kuznetsov each added empty net goals to bring the score to 4-1.

Game 2 for the Wranglers and Firebirds is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Saddledome.