Wranglers unveil 2-for-1 Tuesday tickets, free Wednesday tickets celebrating wins

Hockey fans in Calgary have new ways to take in midweek American Hockey League action at a discount.

The Calgary Wranglers have announced 2-for-1 ticket deals for all Tuesday night home games at the Scotiabank Saddledome as well as Winning Wednesdays, where fans who purchase a promotional ticket for the game will receive a free ticket for the next Wednesday home game if the Wranglers win.

The Wranglers will also offer Beers and Steers ticket packages for their four Thursday night home games this season where, for $41.99 an adult plus fees or $35.69 a student plus fees, the price will include a game ticket as well as a $15 gift card for use at Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation concessions.

The AHL affiliate for the Calgary Flames was known as the Stockton Heat before moving from California to Calgary, and adopting the Wranglers name, ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

The team is off to a 1-3-0 start and currently sit ninth in the AHL's Pacific Division.

For the complete list of midweek special games visit Calgary Wranglers.