Wranglers win fifth in a row, topping Gulls 3-0

The Calgary Wranglers continued their winning ways Friday night, shutting out the San Diego Gulls 3-0.

It was the second straight shutout against the Gulls and fifth straight victory for the Wranglers.

They got goals from Cole Schwindt, Mitch McLain (on his birthday) and Nicolas Meloche.

Dustin Wolf recorded his second straight shutout in goal for the Wranglers.

Martin Pospisil, recovering from an upper body injury and illness, and Adam Klapka, recovering from a lower body injury, didn't play.

The Gulls and Wranglers meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Saddledome.