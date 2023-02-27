Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' N.Y State of Mind Tour coming to Calgary
Hip-hop heavyweights Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the resumption of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour including a fall stop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The co-headliners will play Calgary on Oct. 14 as part of the western leg of their North American tour that will also include stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver.
An artist pre-sale is scheduled to begin March 1 with general ticket sales slated to start March 3.
The first series of sold-out shows of the tour took place in 2022 with Toronto being the lone Canadian stop.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced an additional 32 stops on Monday for 2023 including shows in Australia and New Zealand and across Europe and North America.
