Yahoo! Calgary researchers demonstrate micro-needle method with Stampede style

Using micro-needle technology at the Schulich School of Engineering, researchers printed the word "Yahoo" in a very tiny typeset, smaller than a strand of human hair. Using micro-needle technology at the Schulich School of Engineering, researchers printed the word "Yahoo" in a very tiny typeset, smaller than a strand of human hair.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina