Yahoo! Calgary researchers demonstrate micro-needle method with Stampede style

Researchers from the University of Calgary have taken some inspiration from the Calgary Stampede in an effort to demonstrate technology they hope will apply to biomedicine.

Using micro-needle technology at the Schulich School of Engineering, they have printed the word "Yahoo" in a very tiny typeset, smaller than a strand of human hair.

The microneedle machine uses gold to make the etches onto what appears to be small microchips.

Researchers hope it will some day replace large needles and syringes used in medicine for things like testing glucose levels in blood.

"They can be coated to deliver drugs, just underneath the skin, which is where you want the drugs to go. They don't cause pain because they don't hit the nerves," said Colin Dalton, associate professor at Schulich School of Engineering.

"Its just outstanding that for this size of micro-needle we can replace traditional syringes," said Juan Carlos Kuri Martinez, PHD researcher of biomedicine at the University of Calgary.

Back in 2019, Dalton and his team used a high-powered laser to carve very small markings in the shape of the word "Yahoo" -- technology typically used on silicon for microchips.

Dalton says he becomes particularly enthusiastic about micro-fabrication techniques around Stampede time.

"We want to tell the world and go, 'Yahoo! This is fantastic.'"

Dalton says plans are underway to commercialize this micro-needling technology and his team are currently discussing options with some international partners.