

CTV Calgary Staff





A number of athletes and dignitaries gathered at the TELUS Convention Centre on Monday for a rally in support of a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Eddie the Eagle, also known as Michael Edwards, and athletes Donovan Bailey, Robyn Regehr, Michelle Salt and Cassie Campbell were in attendance for the rally over the noon hour.

“The Olympic Games is one of the greatest events in an athlete’s life and I think that if we can have a home Olympics, in Canada, it’d be the greatest thing for not only our fans but for our athletes,” said Bailey. “We did an incredible job in Vancouver in 2010 and I think that when you look back and see the amazing events and how the athletes did and how the country got behind them, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t continue that.”

“I think you did such a great job in 1988,” said Edwards. “It’s been 30 years since you had an Olympics and I think Calgary deserves to have another Winter Olympics.”

“For me, it’s the power of sport and I think there’s an unbelievable opportunity for us to really be proud of our city but also to see power of sport, not just to unify but to show people what’s out there, what opportunities are out there,” said Regehr.

“For me, it’s because the Paralympics were not included in the ’88 Olympic Games and so we have a chance to create a legacy,” said Salt. “To be able to showcase that, to do it right here in Calgary is incredible.”

“I just believe that the facilities we have here, what they are giving our children are options, are dreams, are choices and for me, that’s the number one reason why we should bring the Games back is to keep those facilities,” said Campbell.

The group hopes to encourage Calgarians to vote yes in the upcoming plebiscite and claims that the Games will bring more than $4 billion into the city for upgrades to existing facilities and for new infrastructure.

“I’m an Olympic fan. But through this whole thing I’ve been less pro-Olympics than I’ve been pro-Calgary and pro-what’s-right-for-Calgary and pro-a-great-deal-for-Calgary and now that we got one, it’s time to vote, yes,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Opponents say a lot has changed since 1988 and that the only legacy that will be left is debt.

“There is nothing about today that is the same as 1988,” said Erin Waite with No Calgary Olympics. “That was a great time and there was a legacy from 1988, but I am afraid for 2026 that the only legacy will be debt.”

Calgarians will vote on a plebiscite on November 13 and advance polls will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday.

