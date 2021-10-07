Young girl sexually assaulted at Calgary bus terminal

CALGARY -

Calgary police are hoping to identify a man allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a young girl this summer.

Police said the girl was waiting for a bus at the Calgary Transit terminal in the 11900 block of Country Village Link N.E. at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 when she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.

The victim reported being approached by an unknown man who sat down beside her and asked her where she was travelling before assaulting her.

The victim left the transit shelter and boarded a bus, but said the suspect followed her and sat down beside her at which time he sexually assaulted her again.

"The bus was sitting idle and the transit driver noticed something was off between the two passengers, became concerned for the victim and intervened," police said in a Wednesday news release.

"The suspect then argued with the transit driver and departed the bus."

Police said the suspect left the area on bicycle while carrying three shopping bags.

He is described as being about 35 years old and 177 centimetres (5’10”) to 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall with a medium, muscular build.

Police said he was wearing a collared, long-sleeve shirt, had a noticeable scar or scab above his left eyebrow, black hair that was shortly cut on both sides but longer on top and made a "V" formation at the back of his head.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.