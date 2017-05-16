Airdrie RCMP has arrested a 35-year-old man after they say he set his own home on fire twice last year.

On December 31, 2016 RCMP were called to the scene of a house fire on Silver Springs Way N.W.

Members of the Airdrie Fire Department put out the fire that was soon determined to be suspicious in nature considering the incendiary material found inside the home.

Prior to that incident, the fire department and RCMP responded to another fire at the same location on April 13, 2016.

The investigation of both fires has resulted in charges against the owner of the home.

Shaun Lee Sandbach, of Airdrie, has been charged with two counts of arson for a fraudulent purpose, two counts of possession of incendiary material, three counts of fraud over $5,000, public mischief and three counts of false pretences.

Police say Sandbach purchased the material used to burn his own property and attempted to have insurance cover the cost of the fire.

Investigators also found that he allegedly committed public mischief on November 6, 2015 when he reported that his car had been stolen at gunpoint. That claim has since been determined to be false.

Sandbach was released on a promise to appear with conditions on June 1, 2017 at the Alberta Provincial Court in Airdrie.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.