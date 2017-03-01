Andre Chabot, Ward 10 councillor, has confirmed that he will be running against Mayor Nenshi in the upcoming municipal election.

Chabot made the decision on Wednesday that he would be throwing his hat into the ring and says that Nenshi can be beaten.

He’s been on council since 2005 and is a well-known fiscal conservative.

Back in 2015 he spoke about running for mayor and is expected to make a formal announcement later on Wednesday.

With the addition of Chabot, four people are now officially in the race.