The Lethbridge Police Service has apprehended one suspect and arrest warrants have been issued for two other men in connection with Tuesday night’s stabbing attack at a southside apartment complex.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on August 22, officers responded to the 1400 block of Ashgrove Road following a 9-1-1 call indicating two men had been stabbed.

The stabbing victims, two 20 year old men, were transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital. One of the injured men was airlifted from Lethbridge to a hospital in Calgary for additional medical intervention.

The two men are considered to be in serious but stable condition.

On Thursday, Rueben Cody Smith, 35, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the investigation into the attack. Smith remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 30.

Police have identified two additional suspects, 35-year-old Garrett Shane Williams and 33-year-old Toby Joshua Kingsley Firstcharger, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Williams will face charges of:

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Breach of recognizance

Firstcharger’s charges include:

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Assault with a weapon

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Williams or Firstcharger is asked to contact the LPS, 403-328-4444, or Crime Stoppers.