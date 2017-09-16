A review of ENMAX’s water billing practices has identified three recommendations to ensure the utility company is charging its customers appropriately.

The three recommendations, outlined by the http://agendaminutes.calgary.ca/sirepub/cache/2/fxw4inykmddxvtgsyxj1vc1m/58359809162017011821856.PDFreleased on September 5, include:

The design and implementation of a process to confirm on a sample basis that requested changes to water accounts have been incorporated into an appropriate and timely billing cycle

The design and implementation of a process to monitor and review exception reports to ensure that possible exceptions are investigated, resolved and documented

Determine an appropriate timeframe with ENMAX for providing reports confirming billing accuracy and timeliness.

City council will vote on the recommendations of the City Auditor’s Office report into the accuracy of ENMAX’s billing process on November 13.

Earlier this year, several ENMAX customers received extraordinarily large water bills without explanation. ENMAX originally demanded payment for the entirety of their balance but, following media exposure, the City of Calgary and the utility operator said processes would be put in place to protect customers and assist them with identifying and fixing water leaks.