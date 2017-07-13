Police are expected to learn more about the investigation into a body found in a ditch just west of the City of Calgary once an autopsy is completed later on Thursday.

The RCMP was called to a scene just north of the roundabout linking Highway 22 and Highway 8 after a body was discovered in a ditch early Wednesday morning.

The discovery prompted police to shut down the whole highway in both directions and divert traffic away from the busy section of road.

The autopsy will confirm the identity of the victim, but Calgary police said on Wednesday afternoon they have a good idea who it is already.

They’d been looking for 26-year-old Hannock Afowerk, the owner of a burned-out Chevrolet Cruze at the centre of a triple murder investigation in Sage Hill on Monday.

Police wanted to find Afowerk to question him about the deaths of Glynnis Fox, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer. Their bodies were found inside the burned wreckage of his vehicle.

Investigators haven’t identified the body so far, but have said they are no longer looking for Afowerk.

“Evidence and information that was garnered at the scene leads us to believe that this, that the recovery of this body is likely related to the investigation into the triple murder on Monday,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section.

The death hasn’t been officially designated as a homicide so far.

“I don’t want to speculate right now as to where that person may have been killed and moved or had been killed at that scene,” said Wozney.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.