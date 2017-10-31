Alberta Parks officials are warning the public to be cautious in Fish Creek Park in Calgary after a black bear was spotted in the area near Canyon Meadows.

According to reports, the animal was spotted on Friday in the popular Votier's Flats day use area.

Authorities say the bear hasn't been aggressive so far and no closures have been announced, but visitors are warned to remain alert and keep their pets on a leash while in the area.

Park users are also advised to carry bear spray and make a lot of noise in areas with poor visibility to avoid surprising the bruin.

Experts say many black bears are getting very close to their hibernation period, so they're looking to put on the last bit of weight before winter closes in.

For more information on how to stay bear safe, visit Alberta Parks' website.