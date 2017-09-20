The Province of Alberta has sent a Calgary woman a pair of mementos from her May trip to the provincial capital but the motorist is outraged over being punished twice for, what she says is, a single offence.

According to the violation tickets sent to Susan McNab, the Calgarian was recorded driving 74 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on May 21, 2017 while travelling northbound on 170 Street near 100 Avenue at 7:46:19. A second camera, situated roughly 200 metres away at 170 Street and Stony Plain Road, recorded McNab’s vehicle travelling 72 km/h in the 60 km/h zone at 7:46:29, 10 seconds after the first alleged infraction occurred. The violations carry volunteer payment options totaling $229 ($118 and $111 respectively).

“I opened up two envelopes and I saw it was two tickets. I looked at them and they seemed the same and I thought ‘Oh, they made a mistake. They’ve sent me out a photocopy of the same ticket,” said McNab. “I looked at the times and they were taken 10 seconds apart.”

McNab called the ticket inquiry number printed on the ticket and says the person who answered was less than helpful, telling her she would need to appear in court. The Calgarian discussed the issue further with a manager and still received no resolution. “He was polite but (said) ‘No, we have no power to rescind a ticket. You have to go to court’.”

“But I’m in Calgary and I’d have to take time off,” said McNab of her response. “I don’t think that second ticket is valid. I don’t think that should be allowed. I think I’m being penalized twice for the same incident.”

“I was speeding and, yes, I will pay the ticket but not two 10 seconds apart.”

McNab says she’s received the runaround from the office of Andrew Knack, the alderman for Edmonton’s Ward 1 where the cameras are situated, the office of Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and the police commissioner’s complaint division.

“In my opinion, this is a blatant cash cow. I’m not necessarily against photo radar. When I get a ticket, which isn’t often, I’m angry at myself and I pay it.”

An influx of concerns regarding the effectiveness of installing cameras to make Alberta’s roads safer has prompted the province to review the use of photo radar in municipalities. Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation, issued a statement to CTV on September 20 regarding the review’s progress.

“Photo radar shouldn't be used as a revenue generating tool. It's only appropriate use is to improve the safety of Alberta's roads. We are currently working to complete the terms of reference for that review.”

McNab continues to question the placement of the two cameras in Edmonton that recorded her on that Sunday morning in May.

“Why don’t you put up cameras every 20 feet and send me 20 tickets? What’s the difference?” asked McNab. “They’re 10 seconds apart. I don’t even have time to slow down if I knew the camera were there.”

McNab says she plans to attend her court date in Edmonton scheduled for the “extremely inconvenient” date of December 22 in the hope an impartial judge will throw out the second ticket.

With files from CTV’s Lea Williams-Doherty