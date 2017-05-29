All this week, paramedics in the City of Calgary are working to connect with the community and show everyone what they do on a regular basis.

The event is part of Paramedic Week and it is meant to answer some of the questions that many people have about the service and what to expect when they call 911 for medical help.

EMS are also using the event to help recruit members into the profession that has a lot of different specialties.

“We are focusing today on our specialty team aspect, so you are going to see our medical simulation training unit, the mannequin that trains practitioners across Alberta and makes sure we are up to par on our skills, our public safety unit, our tactical EMS, air medical crew, incident response paramedic and our bicycle paramedics,” said EMS spokesperson Adam Loria.

Calgary EMS says they respond to over 164,000 calls every year.