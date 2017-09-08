Police say that charges have been laid against a 52-year-old Calgary father in a crash that killed his teenage daughter and seriously injured her friend in 2016.

On October 18, 2016, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling west on McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 68 Street and 52 Street N.E. when it lost control.

The vehicle spun into the centre median and rolled across the eastbound lanes.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

The passengers, Meghan Bomford, 17, died and Kelsey Nelson, 16, was severely injured.

Michael Shaun Bomford, the 52-year-old driver of the vehicle, has been charged with:

impaired driving causing death

impaired driving causing bodily harm

over 80 causing death

over 80 causing bodily harm

dangerous driving causing death

dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Sgt. Colin Foster with the CPS Traffic Unit says it's taken some time for charges to be laid but offered no apologies for the delay.

"This is actually quite a complicated investigation. We had no witnesses who were actually able to identify who the driver was because everybody was ejected from the vehicle. There were certain things we had to prove to determine that Bomford was actually the driver at the time and that's why this investigation took as long as it did."

Foster could not offer any details on what things police looked at because of the case being before the courts, but said that police wanted to make sure they knew where everyone was inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

He said police have confirmed Bomford was the driver.

As for Nelson, who survived the crash, Foster said she is still recuperating from her injuries, but is at home.

Meghan Bomford's family has been very helpful and understanding during the process, Foster said.

"The family has been great; they have been very patient with us. Obviously it's been quite some time after the collision that charges have been laid. As I've alluded to, there were some complications in the investigation. They are very pleased that they have some sort of closure with the fact that Bomford has been charged and they can move forward with that process."

Michael Bomford is expected in court on October 5.