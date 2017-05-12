The father of three-month-old Cyrus Nel, who died in 2015, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Cyrus, born in June 2015, was found in medical distress in his home at 9:00 p.m. on August 31, 2015.

Paramedics took the infant to hospital but he died a day later. The specific cause of death has not been released.

Following a lengthy investigation, Cyrus' father Daniel Nel has been charged with second-degree murder.

Inspector Don Coleman, with the Major Crimes Section, said that nothing changed in the investigation from when police notified the public of the situation.

"It takes just time to put the information together. There are some judicial constraints we are faced with, around things like R. vs Jordan; so we try to make sure that the investigation is as complete as possible prior to charges. There was no one thing that tipped the scale to charges."

He said that there have been various degrees of participation and cooperation from the Nel family and their friends in regards to the investigation.

Coleman added that the case was made more complex by the medical evidence that needed to be collected.

"That just takes time to be reviewed. The people involved in that, from a forensic pathology standpoint, they are incredibly busy and it just takes time. Rushing through them doesn't do anything for the integrity of the investigation. Diligence and thoroughness takes time."

He says they are not looking for anyone else in the investigation and doesn't anticipate any further charges being laid.

Nel is scheduled to appear in court on May 24, 2017.