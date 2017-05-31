A local high school teacher has been charged with sex offences related to a inappropriate relationship with a student dating back to 2007.

Edwin Cay Arias, 45, is charged with sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority and sexual assault.

Police say that they were contacted in January 2017 by a woman who said she had been in an inappropriate relationship with Arias when she was a student at Bishop McNally High School in northeast Calgary.

The victim said the relationship took place for two years, from 2007 to 2009, when she was just 16 years old.

Police say that while the age of consent in 2007 is 14, the suspect was in a position of trust and authority when the offences took place.

Officials say they are not aware of any other victims at this point, but it is always a possibility.

"At the time of the investigation, it is not believed that there were any other allegations at the time the victim came forward," said CPS Staff Sergeant Dominic Mayhew with the Child Abuse Unit.

With regards to the case being between a teacher and student, Mayhew said that consent is looked at differently.

"I think each situation is different and needs to be considered based on the merit of the case. I would say those dynamics are something that we would want to look at specifically in each and every case."

He said that it is normal for victims to come forward long after an abuse occurred.

"I think it's safe to say that victims process information differently and at the time when victims feel that they are in a position or are comfortable in coming forward, we encourage all people, regardless of when the offence occurred, to come forward and let police know."

Mayhew says that he couldn't speak specifically to the current investigation, but says that police normally look to speak to a large number of people in these cases.

"We are looking to speak with people who would have been present at the time, any witnesses, any sort of people who would have been in school at that time, whether that be students or teachers or administration. I think there is a large possibility in any investigation that we're looking to speak to lots of different people."

Mayhew said that Mr. Arias does not have a previous criminal history.

The Calgary Catholic School District addressed the charges onTuesday and say officials are working to suspend the teacher.

“He was immediately advised not to return to the classroom and we are working through the suspension process with him,” said CCSD spokesperson Tania Van Brunt. “Until the situation has been processed through the courts, he’s suspended with pay.”

Van Brunt says supports have been brought in to help staff and students who need it.