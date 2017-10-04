A man who was acquitted by controversial Calgary judge Robin Camp is now faces new charges.

Alexander Wagar was accused of sexual assaulting a young woman during a house party in 2011 but ended up being acquitted by Justice Camp, who questioned the victim’s morals by asking her ‘why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?’.

The incident led to an inquiry of Camp’s conduct and a retrial in the case.

A second judge ended up coming to the same decision in January, finding the 29-year-old Wagar not guilty of sexual assault.

Now, he faces seven new charges, including assaulting and choking a man and breaking into a shop.

He is expected in court next week.