A 20-year-old Calgary man is now charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men in a parking lot at a southeast Superstore last month.

Police were called to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue SE at about 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead at the scene.

A number of witnesses were interviewed following the shooting and police believe that the victims arrived together and that a third man came alone and is alleged to be responsible for the shootings.

The deceased have been identified as Anees Ismail Amr, 26, of Calgary, and Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, of Calgary.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, of Calgary, was arrested on Thursday and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

A vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident was recovered soon after the shooting.

Police are searching for a second vehicle that was used to drop off the suspect at a gas station on Freeport Blvd after the murders.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 to 2006, red, Dodge Durango SLT with a sunroof.

Investigators are also looking for William Kincade-Miller and say he may have information about the case. He is believed to be in Ontario and on his way to New Brunswick.

Kincade-Miller is described as:

187 cm or 6’ 2” tall

Slim Build

Blue eyes

Short brown hair

Ouellette will next appear in court on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contact Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637