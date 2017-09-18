The candidates have all now submitted their papers for October's municipal election, kicking off the campaign that could see a whole new council at Calgary City Hall.

People had until noon on Monday to submit their paperwork but candidates still have 24 hours to withdraw.

At least four seats on council will be up for grabs as three councillors are retiring from office and Andre Chabot submitting his name to the mayor's race.

Talk over a new arena dominated Calgary City Hall last week, after Flames CEO Ken King announced the franchise would no longer pursue its plans to build a new arena, saying that the group and the city were too far apart at the discussion table.

Mayor Nenshi fired back, saying the city was still willing to discuss the project and even released details of the city’s proposal that implied the costs of building the arena was split three ways.

King denied that claim, saying that the ticket tax and city portion would be paid through Flames revenue in one form or another.

He says the Flames’ proposal will be released sometime this week.

As for what some of the mayoral candidates think about the issue, many believe they have a better strategy to tackle the problem.

"I believe I have the right experience, knowledge and understanding of the city's finances to be able to deliver in these tough economic times," said Andre Chabot.

"The reason we are in this position right now is because there is a failure of leadership. We have a mayor who won't deal fairly with anybody. You know at contemporary art, you look at the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Group and we see the same things happening time and time again and that's include in that Midfield Park," said mayoral candidate Bill Smith.

Naheed Nenshi says there are more issues at hand that voters look at. "People care about transit and taxes, they care about a better economy, they care about feeling safe in their communities. They care about making city hall work better. All the rest, kind of a distraction."

But the arena debate won’t be the only issue on the table; city spending and property taxes are also expected to be high on the list.

The public art debate and how that issue will be handled will also be a major election issue.

Candidates will also likely have to field questions about Calgary’s potential 2026 Olympic bid.

A final candidate list is expected on Tuesday afternoon and votes will be cast on October 16.