The Alberta Environmental Appeals Board has accepted three appeal requests from members of the public related to the potential impact of planned ring road construction in the Weaselhead Flats.

Last weekend, construction of a berm bridge over five of the 24 wetlands in the area was halted after appeals were filed to the board.

Following a preliminary review, the governing body determined three of the appeal requests warranted further review and the project was stayed pending the results of a full investigation into the environmental impact.

YYC Cares, a group of community members opposed to the planned berm bridge, wants an open-span bridge constructed over the environmentally sensitive area.

The Alberta Environmental Appeals Board has not released its schedule for the hearing of the appeals.