Police and wildlife officials were forced to shoot and kill a cougar that had wandered onto a golf course in southeast Calgary, saying it posed a danger to residents.

Officials were notified about the big cat at about 9:00 a.m. when it was seen walking around on the Willow Park Golf Course.

Police had to evacuate the facility and Fish and Wildlife officers were called in to keep an eye on the animal in the hopes that it would leave on its own.

Golfers and residents in the area were surprised to see the police presence.

"There was probably about seven [police officers] and they were walking the fences and looking in the trees and they stood there for about 15 minutes trying to find it," said Glenn Hawker, a eyewitness. "The helicopter was flying over trying to locate the animal, apparently it had come from the Willow Park Mall."

Hawker said he heard that the animal, prior to its arrival at the golf course, had approached officers at the shopping centre and had been aggressive.

"I guess they thought there was something wrong with it, because that's not normal behaviour for cougars,:" Hawker said.

Unfortunately, authorities had to kill the animal.

Cougar sightings are not unheard of in Calgary, but the animals are considered dangerous and experts advise you keep your distance at all times.