Residents in Coleman can rest a little easier on Thursday now that the province announced the wildfire that was sparked earlier this week on the west side of town has been contained.

Officials lifted the evacuation alert for the community on Thursday morning and people who live in McLaren Ridge, the Carbondale Trailer Court and MacGillivary Flats can go home.

The blaze has burned 106 hectares near the community of Coleman, but authorities say it is now held.

Before they can go home, residents will need to pick up a re-entry package and permit from the Coleman municipal office at 8502 19 Avenue.

The state of emergency in Crowsnest Pass was called on Tuesday afternoon because of a wildfire in between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 has been reopened but officials advise caution for drivers on this route.

Wildfires in southern Alberta destroyed 14 homes including:

two in the Hamlet of Stobart

four in the Hamlet of Gleichen

one in Rockyview County

five in Acadia Valley

two in Siksika First Nation

Officials say one barn and a garage were destroyed in Crowsnest Pass.

For full wildfire details, you can check the Alberta Wildfire website. Updates on the state of emergency in Crowsnest Pass can be found on the community's website.