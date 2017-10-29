An afternoon grass fire south of the Trans-Canada Highway burned a significant section of land near Calaway Park.

Fire crews from Rocky View County were called to the area at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eastbound traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway was briefly halted to allow firefighters space to work.

The fire was extinguished late Sunday afternoon. Crews remained at the scene to ensure hotspots did not reignite.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.