The Lethbridge Police Service has released a surveillance camera still of the two suspects in a Friday morning robbery of a convenience store on Mayor Magrath Drive South.

According to police, two males entered the 7-Eleven location in the early morning hours with their faces concealed by bandanas.

The suspects demanded money and a store employee complied with their request. After an undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, one of the suspects discharged bear spray at the worker.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the robbery suspects is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service or Crime Stoppers.