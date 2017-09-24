A Calgary family is asking for the return of their beloved pet after a thief made off with their SUV and Fozzy, a German Shepherd mix, on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m., Tanya Morris parked her Ford Explorer outside the BMO Centre while dropping her daughter off for a dance convention. Morris escorted her daughter into the building, leaving the family’s dog in the idling vehicle.

Morris says she returned outside to discover the SUV and Fozzy were gone.

Fozzy, a two-year-old German Shepherd mix, was wearing an orange and beige handkerchief around his neck.

The stolen vehicle is a black Ford Explore XLT with Alberta license plate BKD 1850 and a miniature soccer ball dangled from the rearview mirror.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or Fozzy is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.