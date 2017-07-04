The family of a Calgary man who has been missing for nearly two weeks is continuing to search in areas where he might be.

Kelly Flock, 68, was seen leaving the Original Joe’s in Marda Loop on June 22, and was seen a few days earlier leaving his home by a neighbour.

His family said Flock suffers from a medical condition and takes anti-seizure medication, which he hasn’t had access to since he disappeared. He may be disoriented as a result.

“We're still hoping for the best, he's obviously not himself, but we're hoping he's conscious, we’re hoping he’s somewhere that he can be found and he can be revived,” said Brad Flock, Kelly’s brother.

Flock is otherwise fit and healthy and may not appear to be in distress.

Hundreds of people have joined search parties which have been focusing on bike paths around southwest Calgary in hopes of finding some sign of him. Searches on Monday zeroed in on North Glenmore Park and Fort Calgary areas.

At one point, police say his cell phone pinged in the neighbourhood of Mission, an area he grew up in and may have a strong connection to.

Tips have come in that he may have been spotted near the Stampede Grounds.

Posters have been put up on the bike paths he used to frequent and the family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to finding him.

A Facebook page called ‘Find Kelly Flock’ has been put up to keep people updated on the search. You can find more information here.