

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary man found guilty in the starvation death of his 15-year-old son almost four years ago is appealing his conviction.

Emil Radita and his wife Rodica were both convicted of first-degree murder in February in the death of their son Alex Radita.

The teen died in May 2013 from complications associated with neglect, starvation and unmanaged diabetes after his parents refused to get him medical care.

The Raditas were both sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

On Wednesday, Rodica Radita filed an appeal saying that the judge in the case showed bias in her decision and on Friday, Emil Radita also filed an appeal.