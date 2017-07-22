A young boy has been transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after suffering a fall from a second storey window in Airdrie.

Nate Pike, EMS public education officer, says an EMS crew responded to a home in the 200 block of Williamstown Close Northwest in Airdrie at approximately 12:30 p.m. following reports a child had been injured.

A five-year-old boy was transported to hospital with soft tissue injuries. At the time of transport, the child’s condition was serious but stable.

EMS reminds parents and caregivers to take precautionary measures to reduce the risk of falls including:

Moving furniture away from windows

Installing safety devices that restrict how far a window opens

For additional information on preventing falls visit Partners Promoting Window and Balcony Safety.