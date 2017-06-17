The Calgary Flames have made a splash ahead of Saturday’s expansion draft related roster freeze as the team traded for goaltender Mike Smith.

The 35-year-old netminder is coming off a 2016-2017 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes in which he posted a record of 19-26-9 with a goals against average of 2.92 and a save percentage of 0.914.

Smith, a veteran of 12 NHL seasons, signed a six year deal with the Coyotes in 2013 that will see him remain under contract through the 2018-2019 season with a salary cap hit of $5.67 million in both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

The Flames had a need between the pipes as Brian Elliott, last season’s starter, was set to become an unrestricted free agent. If the Flames had elected to sign Elliott to an extension, the team would have sent a third round 2018 draft pick to the St. Louis Blues as a condition of the June 2016 trade that brought Elliott to Calgary.

The Flames sent backup goaltender Chad Johnson, prospect Brandon Hickey and a conditional third round pick to the Coyotes. Hickey, a 21-year-old defenseman who was drafted in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has spent the last three seasons with Boston University.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Coyotes have agreed to retain 25 per cent of Smith’s salary.

NHL franchises were subject to a trade freeze, in place as of 1:00 p.m. MT Saturday, as teams prepare for Wednesday's Las Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft. Teams will have to submit their protected players list to the league by Saturday at 3:00 p.m. MT .