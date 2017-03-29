Jen Magnus, the former Calgary police officer who raised concerns of harassment, intimidation and bullying in the CPS, attended the Calgary Police Commission meeting on Tuesday night hoping to raise awareness of her concerns.

Magnus, along with others who submitted formal complaints to the CPS, told the meeting that she has letters from lawyers that suggest administrators still don’t believe there is a problem.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the CPS presented a report on how it is working towards reforming the Human Resources structure, just part of a seven-point plan.

“The service is setting very aggressive timelines for themselves and it is very transparent for the Service to open itself up to the Alberta Human Rights Commission; very pleased to see that,” said Brian Thiessen with the Calgary Police Commission.

Magnus says she’s asked to speak directly with Police Chief Roger Chaffin but was told that she could meet with H.R. instead.

She says she will continue to attend the CPC meetings and attempt to hold the Chief accountable for the situation.