Mount Royal University flight instructor Reyn Johnson will be laid to rest today.

Johnson was one of two pilots killed on February 13 when they crashed in a small plane that was part of MRU’s training fleet.

The plane went down in a wooded area northwest of Cochrane, and the wreckage was found by Highway 40 near Waiparous.

A memorial was held at MRU last weekend for the other pilot, Jeff Bird. Both men were experienced pilots and were flying in an area normally used by the school for training.

Reyn Johnson’s family described him as caring and meticulous, and said he loved flying, golf, skiing and his family.

Johnson’s career spanned more than three decades with years spent flying for Jazz Airlines and working as a private instructor before joining MRU as a flight instructor in 2016.

The Transportation Safety Board will provide an update on the plane crash on Friday, and had said previously that the investigation would be complex and will take weeks to complete.

Reyn Johnson’s funeral will be held at St. Michael’s church.