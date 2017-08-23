A group of hikers made a grisly discovery near Turquoise Lake on Monday night after a 65-year-old man suffered a fatal fall in the area.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, members of the Lake Louise RCMP were notified a body had been found. Officers confirmed the location but a recovery effort was postponed due to darkness. The body of the unnamed 65-year-old man was retrieved Tuesday morning.

A preliminary investigation determined the man, a resident of Calgary, had been hiking by himself and had set up camp near Turquoise Lake. The man is believed to have suffered a fatal fall while attempting to scramble terrain considered steep and rocky.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.