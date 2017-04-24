

CTV Calgary Staff





Calgary police is looking for information in the death of a three-month-old boy in 2015 which after 20 months of investigation has been deemed a homicide.

Cyrus Nel, born in June 2015, was found in medical distress in his home, in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E., at 9:00 p.m. on August 31, 2015.

He was taken to hospital but died a day later.

"The original call was medical distress related," said Insp. Don Coleman with the CPS Major Crimes Unit. "A 911 call was made from someone within the home."

Cyrus lived with his parents, Dan and Leah Nel. In a blog post four months after his death, his mother wrote...

"We do not know the physical reason why Cyrus stopped breathing properly while he was in his crib. Dan noticed his distress and did everything he could to help him; but, still Cyrus could not breath and his heart stopped."

The cause of death has not been released, but Coleman said neither doctors nor police are satisfied with what they found.

"Investigators believe the injuries were inflicted on Cyrus within the family home. Police are not looking for additional suspects,” said Coleman. "What we are looking for is anybody who may have some knowledge into the events that led to that call; that led to Cyrus' death. Whatever that information is like; it could be anything. People know what information they have and if people feel they know some information that is helpful to what has now been deemed a homicide investigation, then our hope is that they will come forward... we are looking for someone with a specific piece of information."

Dan Nel is an associate pastor at Rockyview Alliance Church. The church, which raised money to help support the Nels in the days after their son died, declined to comment on the case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637