Members of the Okotoks RCMP are requesting help from the public with identifying the man who damaged two RCMP patrol cars early Thursday evening.

RCMP officers responded to the Walmart parking lot in the 200 block of Southridge Drive in Okotoks following reports a pickup truck was being driven erratically. RCMP located the suspect truck and the driver of the pickup truck rammed into the RCMP units before driving off. The officers were not injured during the ordeal. The suspect was photographed by a camera inside a patrol vehicle during the incident.

Police have determined the pickup truck, a white 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Alberta licence plate BVF 5334 , had been reported as stolen on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Believed to be in his early 30s

Having brown hair

Having facial hair

Anyone who encounters the suspect or the stolen truck, or can identify the suspect, is encoyraged to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment, 403-994-6400, or Crime Stoppers.