Investigation into explosion at Red Deer car wash continues
A look at the damage from an explosion at a Red Deer car wash
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 9:01PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2017 9:05PM MDT
A partial stop work order has been issued for the Red Deer car wash where three people were burned Friday, August 18.
Occupational Health and Safety investigators say the men were transferring chemicals between containers when a flash fire occurred.
They suffered burns and were taken to hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton.
Investigators say Lazer Wash staff won’t be allowed to use the chemicals in question until the investigation is complete.