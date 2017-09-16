The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for help from the public as the agency attempts to locate a missing 35-year-old woman who last contacted her family in late August.

According to the LPS, Charmaine Spence had sent a text message to a family member of August 26 indicating she was in Maskwacis but had plans to leave for Calgary. Spence’s family has not heard from her since which is unusual as she normally maintains regular communication with her loved ones.

Spence is described as:

An Indigenous woman

170 cm (5’7”) tall

Weighing 82 kg (180 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having brown, shoulder length hair

Having a tattoo of her children on her right arm

Police say Spence is extremely shy and unlikely to approach strangers. It is not known if the 35-year-old arrived in Calgary.

Anyone with information regarding Spence’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444