A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to a violent altercation at a northwest home last month that left a father and son dead.

Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Common NW at about 5:15 a.m. on June 10th for reports of four people in medical distress.

Investigators believe there was a fight between several people in the home that escalated into a violent assault.

Chandrababu Thambu, 56, and his son Preijanthan Chandrababu, 25, both of Calgary, were found dead in the home.

The suspect was also taken to hospital in critical condition and treated for his injuries.

Anandaloj Srianandan, 27, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say Srianandan is not a family member but that he was known to them.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2017.