Calgary police are investigating the scene of an early morning fight that took place inside a northwest home that killed two people and sent two others to hospital.

Officers were called to the home in the 0-100 block of Panamount Common N.W. at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday after four people were reportedly in medical distress.

An investigation has discovered that there was a violent argument inside the home between a number of people who were known to one another.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while a third was critically injured and a fourth was seriously injured.

"Our paramedics, along with police and fire, determined that there were two deceased individuals in the residence. Paramedia subsequently transported two other adult males to hospital, each with various injuries," said Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS.

Brideaux didn't have any information on what could have taken place at the home, but said that multiple ambulances were called to attend.

"The scene was unexpected for our first responders, however our scene safety was maintained and we also quickly corresponded with Calgary Police so, at this time, there's been no concern for our members this morning."

A fifth person, who was also inside the home at the time that the altercation took place, was not hurt and is being interview by investigators.

CPS Duty Inspector Tom Hanson says it is very early in the investigation so there aren't many details at this time.

"Upon arrival, two victims were discovered inside the residence, deceased, and two other individuals were found suffering from fairly significant injuries. We are in the early stages of our investigation and are looking to the Homicide Unit to help us sort out what happened."

Hanson says there is no information about how the victims were known to one another.

"There were four males and one female and as for the relationship, we are still determining that... we are still determing who's who in this incident."

Hanson said that the initial call for help came from inside the home, but he couldn't say who made it.

Brett Sauve, who lives in the home next to the one under investigation, said that he heard the sirens coming up to the side of the house early in the morning.

"It's not the first time it's happened in this crescent in the last year or so," he said. "We had an incident across the street; just down the street from where this one is where there was a police-involved incident. I believe there was a break-in and they tied people up. It was a known house from what I was told, surprise to the police officers and surprise to us at the time."

Sauve says he is okay with living in the area on a day-to-day basis, but the frequency of violent incidents in such a close proximity is a bit disturbing.

"I don't know if that's something that's not a surprise to the police officers up there or anything, but it's disturbing to us for sure; it's scary [because] we've got kids in our house. It's a scary situation."

CPS is continuing the investigation but are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

As for the situation itself, Hanson said that it's a terrible thing to wake up to.

"Whether you're a neighbour to these residents or anybody in Calgary. It's not something we're used to dealing with and it's extremely upsetting for anybody and we certainly sympathize with that. We want to get to the bottom of it as quickly as we can and reassure everybody that we've done everything we can and the victims are being looked after properly."