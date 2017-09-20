Police are appealing to the public for information on the disappearance of a Calgary woman who was last seen in 2012 and crews conducted searches in the Morley area last week.

Sara Coates was known to camp in her van in the Foothills Industrial area and was last seen near Stanley Park on Thursday, August 2, 2012.

Her blue, Chevrolet, Astro minivan was located in a remote area of the Stoney Nation a year later after police acted on a tip from an area resident.

A number of searches have been conducted since her disappearance and crews were back in the area again last week.

"Last week we attended our previous search areas to assess the region in light of the extremely dry weather this year," said RCMP Corporal Troy Savinkoff. "We discovered a large amount of land that was previously covered in water was now dry and we wanted to ensure that we took full advantage of this.”

Officials say crews have contributed about 644 hours to the search but so far Coates has not been located.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Coates or anyone who remembers seeing her 1992 Astro van during the summer of 2012 to contact Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).