Police are looking for a man who has not been seen since the death of Hussein Merhi in a northeast alley in 2015 and say he may have information in the case.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. at about 2:30 p.m. on December 13 for reports of a shooting.

Merhi, 26, was found in medical distress and died at the scene. An autopsy concluded that he died of gunshot wounds and police say the shooting was not a random incident.

Police believe Merhi met up with at least two people that day and that an altercation ensued resulting in his death.

Kier Bryan Granado, 20, of Calgary, has been identified as a person of interest in the case and police say he went missing shortly after Merhi’s murder.

Granado’s family has not been in contact with him for the last 17 months and they are concerned for his welfare.

"He's a good boy and I don't think he would be involved in any criminal activity," said a member of Granado's family who did not want to be identified out of concern for their safety. "Even his Facebook is no longer active. That's why worry about him and because we love him."

Granado disappeared nearly two weeks after Merhi's death. The 20-year-old is described as:

Male

About 160 cm or 5’3” tall

43 kg or 95 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about Granado's whereabouts to contact police at the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers

