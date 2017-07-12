Police say they are no longer looking for the registered owner of a burned out vehicle that was found next to a northwest construction site with three bodies in it on Monday.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle NW at about 7:00 a.m. and found a car fully involved in flame when they arrived.

Firefighters put out the blaze and found the bodies of Glynnis Fox, Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer inside.

The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that was located at the scene is registered to 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk.

Investigators say they are concerned for Afowerk’s safety and are trying to track him down.

“Part of it is because he's the registered owner of it, of this vehicle, and then the other reason is three deceased persons were found in his vehicle and we'd like to ask him some questions about that,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section

Police say the deaths are considered homicides but they are not releasing the cause of death.

“One of the things I cannot speak to is with regards to the manner of death and also where we believe this occurred,” said Wozney.

Cody Pfeiffer is known to police and court records show that he was convicted of possession of a firearm, drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in the last few years.

Police have not said how Afowerk is connected to the victims in his car and they are working to determine where he was in the hours leading up to the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine if a body that was found near the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 22 on Wednesday is linked to the investigation and Afowerk's disappearance.

“Investigators were notified of the recovery of a body this morning, early this morning. We sent investigators out to the scene. Evidence and information that was garnered at the scene leads us to believe that this, that the recovery of this body is likely related to the investigation into the triple murder on Monday,” said Wozney.

Police say they are no longer looking for Afowerk but would not say if the body located on Wednesday was him.

“Forensic investigators are at the scene of where that body was recovered on Highway 22. I don’t want to speculate right now as to where that person may have been killed and moved or had been killed at that scene,” said Wozney. “We’re not looking for him any longer.”

