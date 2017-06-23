Police are asking the public for help to locate a suspect after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a vehicle while walking to school on Friday morning.

The girl was walking near Brabourne Road and Brookpark Drive S.W. at about 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up to her and a man rolled down the passenger window and told her to get in.

She refused and as she walked away the man told her not to ignore him and that he wanted to talk to her. She ran away as he continued to yell at her.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

In his 30 or 40s

Wearing a ball cap

The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as an older-model, dark-coloured, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org