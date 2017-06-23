Police investigate attempted luring of teen girl in Braeside area
The girl was walking in the area of Brabourne Road and Brookpark Drive S.W., when she was approached by a vehicle. (Google Maps)
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 8:32PM MDT
Police are asking the public for help to locate a suspect after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a vehicle while walking to school on Friday morning.
The girl was walking near Brabourne Road and Brookpark Drive S.W. at about 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up to her and a man rolled down the passenger window and told her to get in.
She refused and as she walked away the man told her not to ignore him and that he wanted to talk to her. She ran away as he continued to yell at her.
The suspect is described as:
- Black male
- In his 30 or 40s
- Wearing a ball cap
The vehicle the suspect was driving is described as an older-model, dark-coloured, four-door sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police investigate attempted luring of teen girl in Braeside area
- New information shows historic Alberta church was intentionally burned
- Southern Alberta First Nation outraged over use of racial slur by AHS employee
- Anti-Muslim protest planned for Calgary on Sunday
- Alberta MLA pushing for unification of the PC and Wildrose